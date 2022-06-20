Letter: Pansing Brooks has our backs

There is a clear choice for he June 28 special election.

Patty Pansing Brooks will work for climate change. Our world is suffering heat waves, fires, hurricanes, drought, water pollution and scientists have told us what must happen. Are we brave enough for change?

She will work for health care that's affordable and accessible, letting doctors decide on health needs of their patients, not politicians. She supports upgrading infrastructure that will create good paying jobs. She realizes inflation is a global issue and we need a fair and equitable tax system with programs to create a safety net for struggling families.

Other important issues include quality public education and free preschool, supporting LGBTQ concerns, lifting the cap on Social Security and expanding Medicare, and finding a way to include the "Dreamers" in our society. Look at any issue and the two candidates are worlds apart. I need Patty in my corner offering a change in leadership.

Barbara Griffith, Hickman

