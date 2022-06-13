Letter: Pansing Brooks gets it done

A few years ago we were part of a group concerned about beer sales and a lack of law enforcement in Whiteclay, Nebraska. Four beer stores in Whiteclay were annually selling approximately 3.5 million cans of beer, primarily to residents of the neighboring and officially "dry" Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Our group contacted state senators about Whiteclay. One senator told us everything had already been tried in Whiteclay. Another senator declined to meet with us. When we approached Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks and explained what was happening in Whiteclay, she said "I will do everything I can to help."

She did not ask our party affiliation or worry about political fallout. Patty quickly recognized a wrong and agreed to do something about it.

A few weeks later Senator Pansing Brooks made the long journey to Whiteclay and witnessed the devastating impact beer sales were having on the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She subsequently became a strong advocate for change in Whiteclay.

Patty Pansing Brooks is the type of leader we need in Congress. She is a no-nonsense, pragmatic problem solver who will represent her district and get things done. We support her without reservation.

Dennis and Nancy Carlson, Lincoln

