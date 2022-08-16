Letter: Pansing Brooks backs basic rights

Our new 1st Congressional District Rep. Mike Flood campaigned that he was a “nerd who gets things done.”

Let’s look at what he has gotten done in his first month in office.

He voted against a better alert system for mass shootings in schools.

He voted against same-sex marriage equality.

He voted against interracial marriage equality.

He voted against giving women the right to make their own reproductive medical decisions.

And he even voted against ensuring access to contraception.

On the campaign trail for the special election, he accused his opponent, Patty Pansing Brooks, of being a supporter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In fact, in his answers to the Lincoln Journal Star for its voters' guide, he cited “Biden and Pelosi” so often, I thought they were on the ballot, too.

He was sold to us as a moderate Nebraskan, yet he has not defied House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a single time. Perhaps that is payback for McCarthy’s fundraiser for him here in Lincoln.

The good news is that we aren’t stuck with Flood forever. If you want an independent-minded problem solver who will only answer to her constituents while fighting for our most basic privacy rights, vote for Patty Pansing Brooks on Nov. 8.

Laurie Churchill, Lincoln