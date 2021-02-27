 Skip to main content
Letter: Overloaded system has few options
LR22CA hearing

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks in support of a 3% constitutional limit on the annual growth in local government property tax revenue during a Revenue Committee hearing in January at the Capitol.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

So, Gov. Pete Ricketts finds blackouts "completely unacceptable," eh? I wonder what he proposes to do about them.

Anyone who has passed high school physics knows that any finite system has limits. When the limit of an electrical generating system is approached the operator has two choices: shed some of the load by turning parts of the load off for a while, a rolling blackout, or lowering the voltage/power, a "brown out." which has an excellent chance of damaging customer equipment.

Personally, I would prefer a blackout.

Ernest Baresch, Lincoln

