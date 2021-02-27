Letter: Overloaded system has few options

So, Gov. Pete Ricketts finds blackouts "completely unacceptable," eh? I wonder what he proposes to do about them.
Anyone who has passed high school physics knows that any finite system has limits. When the limit of an electrical generating system is approached the operator has two choices: shed some of the load by turning parts of the load off for a while, a rolling blackout, or lowering the voltage/power, a "brown out." which has an excellent chance of damaging customer equipment.
Personally, I would prefer a blackout.
Ernest Baresch, Lincoln