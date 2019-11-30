Letter, 12/1: Overcrowded prisons? Let them out

The news story "State offers inmates free transfer" (Nov. 19) notes that this may be "a creative approach to reducing overcrowding."

Another creative approach would be to let more people out! I volunteer at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and have met many men who are ready to return to their communities but are not given that opportunity. These are mature men who have served decades, thereby paying their "debt to society," have learned from their mistakes and are no threat to anyone.

In fact, they could be an example to people on the "outside." Why are we (the state of Nebraska) still housing them in overcrowded prisons? One bottleneck seems to be in the system, which purportedly allows incarcerated people to request parole and/or pardon.

I have heard that although the Board of Pardons and Parole Board schedule hearings to consider requests, it seems all the requests are denied or tabled without much consideration. Like the incarcerated man in poor health who has served 48 years with no misconducts for 15 years.