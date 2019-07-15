From my surname, most would assume I'm Scandinavian. I'm really half German and only a quarter Scandinavian, plus a quarter Welsh.
Seems that, back in Sweden, things were hard for small farmers, with very little land to go around and few opportunities. My great-grandfather went west to Norway, illegally, to find work.
Life was better. So much so that he married a Norwegian gal, and they had three children. Then the family decided to emigrate to America and pursue their dreams.
Following the English and French in America came, in no particular order, the Africans, Chinese, Germans, Italians, Scandinavians and a host of others. The list is long. Some came not of their own free will.
They spoke different languages, had different religions and their skin color was not the same. Discrimination followed each new wave, all to preserve a perceived oneness and the status quo.
Today, those who come are the Latinos from south of our border. When I hear people say, “they don't belong here," I remind them that, to be brutally honest, none of us really belong here.
Since well before Columbus, the world has become entwined. People have intermarried and interacted. This has shaped the rich tapestry of America in which we find ourselves. There is no going back and trying to simplify our complicated world.
Richard Peterson, Lincoln