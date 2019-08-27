Based on media reports, we are spending $750 per day to “house” a child in an immigration detention center. We could hire two immigration judges and support staff for the price of detention of one child for a year.
I realize not all are held in detention for a full year; some are being sent into foster care and being lost. We could greatly speed up the asylum process if we would put our tax dollars to work in the right places.
Hire more immigration judges, and process more people faster. Shut down the detention centers. and expedite the process. Instead we are spending money on housing, military, Border Patrol security in detention centers, $1 million paychecks for people running private detention centers, foster care, etc.
What is so hard about this? Or is it just greed and power driving the decisions?
Georgia Feiste, Lincoln