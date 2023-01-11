 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Others should follow us

Not only is it a bad idea to add a second house to Nebraska's Legislature, it's unconstitutional as proposed, with a senator for every three counties.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in Reynolds v. Sims in 1964, held that, "Legislators represent people, not areas" and "The seats in both houses of a bicameral legislature must, under the Equal Protection Clause, be apportioned substantially on a population basis."

Since both houses would have to be apportioned by population, adding one would be redundant. States with existing bicameral Legislatures should be following Nebraska's model, not the other way around.

Charles Pille, Lincoln

