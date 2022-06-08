Letter: Other problems need action, too

Many of us listened on May 25 to a senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, (D) ask the question "What are we doing?" He pled with others with hands together as in prayer almost going to his knees. Then he slams his colleagues for not taking any action and the senator "begs" for gun compromise!

Many of us have one question for the senator: "What are you doing? You and your colleagues have done nothing at our southern border? Since Joe Biden became president, you side with him all the time, there have been more than 107,000 deaths due to fentanyl and other drugs that have come across our southern border. April 2022 border apprehensions surpassed 234,000. These numbers come from the Customs and Border Protection.