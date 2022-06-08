 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Other problems need action, too

Texas School Shooting Congress

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., speaks during a morning television interview Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Murphy took to the Senate floor Tuesday and demanded that lawmakers accomplish what they failed to do after 20 children, mostly 6 or 7 years old, and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, died on Dec. 14, 2012. 

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Many of us listened on May 25 to a senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, (D) ask the question "What are we doing?" He pled with others with hands together as in prayer almost going to his knees. Then he slams his colleagues for not taking any action and the senator "begs" for gun compromise!

Many of us have one question for the senator: "What are you doing? You and your colleagues have done nothing at our southern border? Since Joe Biden became president, you side with him all the time, there have been more than 107,000 deaths due to fentanyl and other drugs that have come across our southern border. April 2022 border apprehensions surpassed 234,000. These numbers come from the Customs and Border Protection.

So, Senator Murphy, what are you doing?

Mark W. Oswald, Lincoln

