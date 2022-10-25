 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Osborn brings NRD experience

  • 0

The name Greg Osborn is known by many people in the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District 5. Greg Osborn served on the NRD board previously from 2008 to 2020. He is running as a candidate again in the Nov. 8 election.

During his tenure as an NRD board member, Greg served in several different capacities. In those years he served as chair of the board, vice chair and treasurer. Additionally, Greg served on many of the committees. That is where the work for the NRD begins.

Greg Osborn is a fiscally responsible person. Your tax dollars used to fund the NRD are also his tax dollars, and he believes those dollars must be spent wisely. Greg always says, “My duty to the taxpayer by serving on the NRD Board is the proper balance of fiscal responsibility and the protection of our natural resources, while keeping your taxes low.”

I have known Greg Osborn for many years. I know that if he makes a promise, he will do everything in his power to uphold his word. I am asking you to vote for Greg Osborn, candidate for Lower Platte South Natural Resource Board of Directors District 5 on Nov. 8,.Vote for experience. Vote for Greg Osborn.

People are also reading…

Mary Higgins, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Report requires more action

Letter: Report requires more action

I’m highly disturbed by the report on the Lincoln Police Department that says that 47% of women who responded to the survey experienced discri…

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

If you’re flying an American flag at your house, you can’t be indifferent to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and the evidence the Jan. 6 committ…

Letter: Hall is change we need

Letter: Hall is change we need

As a resident of Lincoln since 1997, I support Cameron Hall for Lancaster County commissioner. There has been a lot of change in Lincoln since…

Letter: GOP is really two parties

Letter: GOP is really two parties

I regret that Sen. John McCollister will be term-limited out of the Legislature. He has benefited our state, and he has honored the Republican…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News