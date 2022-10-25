Letter: Osborn brings NRD experience

The name Greg Osborn is known by many people in the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District 5. Greg Osborn served on the NRD board previously from 2008 to 2020. He is running as a candidate again in the Nov. 8 election.

During his tenure as an NRD board member, Greg served in several different capacities. In those years he served as chair of the board, vice chair and treasurer. Additionally, Greg served on many of the committees. That is where the work for the NRD begins.

Greg Osborn is a fiscally responsible person. Your tax dollars used to fund the NRD are also his tax dollars, and he believes those dollars must be spent wisely. Greg always says, “My duty to the taxpayer by serving on the NRD Board is the proper balance of fiscal responsibility and the protection of our natural resources, while keeping your taxes low.”

I have known Greg Osborn for many years. I know that if he makes a promise, he will do everything in his power to uphold his word. I am asking you to vote for Greg Osborn, candidate for Lower Platte South Natural Resource Board of Directors District 5 on Nov. 8,.Vote for experience. Vote for Greg Osborn.

Mary Higgins, Lincoln