A couple of thoughts about the way our government and the Department of Justice are responding to Donald Trump. Whether you support Donald Trump or not, this is not the way a democracy should respond to the threat it believes Donald Trump to be.

George Orwell wrote about a totalitarian government in the novel “Nineteen Eighty-four,” maybe Orwell should have entitled the novel “Twenty Twenty-four.”

In one place it says, “The Thought Police would get him just the same. He had committed — would still have committed, even if he had never set pen to paper — the essential crime that contained all others in itself. Thoughtcrime, they called it. You might dodge successfully for a while, even for years, but sooner or later they were bound to get you.”

And later, “The Russians persecuted heresy more cruelly than the Inquisition had done. And they imagined that they had learned from the mistakes of the past; they knew, at any rate, that one must not make martyrs. Before they exposed their victims to public trial, they deliberately set themselves to destroy their dignity. They wore them down by torture and solitude."

Doug Polk, Kearney