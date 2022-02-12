Letter: Ordinance sends message

I thank Councilwoman Sändra Washington for introducing the fairness ordinance that would establish new protections for Lincoln residents on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identification, military and veteran status, and marital status and disability and urge its swift passage by the Lincoln City Council.

Lincoln is a wonderful city to call home. Since moving here in 2017, I have been delighted by all this city offers to provide a high quality of life for my family. I often share this with my extended network, which includes people from many different backgrounds, with the only half-joking suggestion that they should consider moving here. Some friends have been curious, but I have gotten the question, "Will I be safe here?"

Safety means many things -- certainly safety from outright violence, but also safety from discrimination in housing, employment, and other public accommodations. I assure my friends that yes, Lincolnites are welcoming, kind and supportive. That there are incredible organizations like OutNebraska and other nonprofits working to ensure equitable opportunities for residents. But as a straight, white, cisgendered, upper-middle class person, almost every protection that exists is naturally afforded to me. Absent policies that codify our values, my assurances ring hollow.

Passage of the fairness ordinance is vital for our neighbors who currently live and work in Lincoln and deserve every protection available. Additionally, it is a powerful and concrete signal to people outside of our community, who could be convinced to bring their talents here, that everyone is welcome in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Stacie Sinclair, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0