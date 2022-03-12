 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ordinance no threat to women

City Council Fairness Ordinance, 2.7

Lincoln City Council members Sändra Washington (from left), Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers react during a council meeting Feb. 7, where the council heard public testimony on the fairness ordinance. The ordinance approved Monday now faces a petition drive.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

In her recent “Local View” editorial (“A threat to womanhood," March 4), Cyndi Lamm argues that the Lincoln City Council’s Fairness Ordinance “not only takes away safe spaces for women and girls, but also threatens to make womanhood disappear altogether.”

In making the former claim, Lamm seems to assume either that most trans women are sexual predators or that “biological men” are eager to use the cover of transgender identity to prey upon women and girls in public bathrooms.

Both of these assumptions seem dubious to me: there is no evidence that suggests that transgender individuals commit more acts of sexual violence than do their non-transgender (also known as “cisgender”) counterparts, and if dressing as a woman would allow male sexual predators convenient access to women’s public bathrooms, why wouldn’t they be doing this already? Would they really need a Fairness Ordinance to give them the opportunity?

As for Lamm’s second claim, that the Fairness Ordinance “threatens ...  womanhood,” I think she might have a point, though probably not the one she intended. The concept of “womanhood” that Lamm seems to be using assumes that women are the so-called weaker sex and require segregation by sex in order to protect them from men. If that is a feminist stance, as Lamm maintains, then why does it make me think of Taliban rule in Afghanistan?

Larry McClain, Lincoln

