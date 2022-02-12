Letter: Ordinance needs vote

The fairness ordinance returns. Repackaged as a comprehensive rewrite of the equal-opportunity provisions of the Lincoln Municipal Code, it has subsumed within it the same provisions that 10,000 Lincoln voters found objectionable 10 years ago.

It is true that one aspect of fairness is freedom from discrimination. Another aspect of fairness is playing by the rules. When 10,000 voters asked that the earlier permutation of the fairness ordinance be either repealed or placed on the ballot, the City Council, in fairness, should have done one or the other. A writ of mandamus should have been sought compelling the council to act. Oh, well.

It is understandable that the council did not want to repeal the former ordinance, as that would have been a tacit admission that it was not what the people wanted. OK. But it then should have been put on the ballot.

Serendipitously, this nonfeasance on the part of the council can be corrected with little time lost and minimal expense. With a primary upcoming in May, the slumbering fairness ordinance question can be submitted to the electorate at almost no cost to the city. The council just needs to order the submittal.

Times and opinions may well have changed, but the acid test of that premise is a vote of the people. The introducer of the repackaged version has stated that she is not opposed to a vote, if necessary. Fairness makes submittal to the electorate a moral necessity.

William Austin, Lincoln

