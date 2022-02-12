 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ordinance makes sense

  • 0
City Council, 5.17

Lincoln City Council members Bennie Shobe (from left), Sändra Washington and Tom Beckius take the oath of office, Monday during the council meeting.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The revisions to Title 11 of Lincoln’s Municipal Code, proposed by Councilwoman Sändra Washington, make a great deal of sense. Some of them are long overdue. The inclusion of veterans and members of the military who cannot be discriminated against is an important step forward, as are the provisions increasing protections of people with disabilities.

The inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity as classes protected from discrimination brings the Municipal Code in line with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2019 Bostock decision, which interprets “sex” in Title 7 of the 1964 Civil Rights Act as protecting these groups.

George E. Wolf, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

I grew up on a farm in Platte County near Jim Pillen’s parents. During that time, if a young Catholic and Lutheran wanted to marry, they would…

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

So Herbie Husker had to change his hand gesture because of the white supremacists. In Brazil and some Middle East countries the OK gesture tra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News