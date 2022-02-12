Letter: Ordinance makes sense

The revisions to Title 11 of Lincoln’s Municipal Code, proposed by Councilwoman Sändra Washington, make a great deal of sense. Some of them are long overdue. The inclusion of veterans and members of the military who cannot be discriminated against is an important step forward, as are the provisions increasing protections of people with disabilities.
The inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity as classes protected from discrimination brings the Municipal Code in line with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2019 Bostock decision, which interprets “sex” in Title 7 of the 1964 Civil Rights Act as protecting these groups.
George E. Wolf, Lincoln