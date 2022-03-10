 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ordinance just reflects nature

City Council Fairness Ordinance, 2.7

Lincoln City Council members Sändra Washington (from left), Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers react during a council meeting Feb. 7, where the council heard public testimony on the fairness ordinance. The ordinance approved Monday now faces a petition drive.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

When my husband and I were first married, we lived next to a small dairy farm. There was no bull, so our neighbor scheduled artificial insemination when other cows began to mount a cow going into heat. It was natural, useful and nothing to comment about.

My niece is a beautiful woman, with delicate features. Sometimes she looks so much like my sister, her mother, an acknowledged beauty, that she takes my breath away. Sure her original birth certificate said she was a boy, but now she is a woman — and a very lovely, happy one. Yes, hormone therapy and other procedures were part of her transformation, but they just confirmed what was natural, useful and, honestly, nothing to comment about.

The Lincoln City Council, like my neighbor and my niece, recognize that sex and gender are not just black and white (like the cows) but complex and shifting, and that all humans should be respected in their expression of sex and gender.

That’s why we have a new fairness ordinance. It’s not about letting guys into women’s restrooms. Ick — who’d even think of that? Shouldn’t the humans be at least as reasonable as the cows?

Fran Kaye, Lincoln

