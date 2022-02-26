 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ordinance benefits entire community

City Council Fairness Ordinance, 2.7

Lincoln City Council members Sändra Washington (from left), Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers react during a council meeting Feb. 7, where the council heard public testimony on the fairness ordinance. The ordinance approved Monday now faces a petition drive.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

I don't remember sitting down with my parents to discuss whether I was going to choose to be heterosexual or homosexual. I certainly never weighed the pros and cons of boy, girl, or non-binary before picking my path in life.

And most readers had similar experiences because our individual truths are not a choice. We live with these truths in our hearts, and some like me almost never give it a thought. It’s “common sense.” I am what I am, and all that jazz. I benefit from fitting a "norm." Others are forced with hard decisions often. Do I get to be the real me or will I get fired because I mentioned my partner is the same sex? Can I wear what makes me feel best or will I be made fun of by kids who don't get it?

When we demand that people in our community conform to a norm that makes them hide their authentic selves, the whole community loses. We lose the chance to learn. We lose the chance to build connections and friendships. We lose brilliant ideas. We lose people. That is common sense.

Opponents of the fairness ordinance are arguing that it is not common sense or the will of the people. Yet, I wonder which people the opponents have been asking. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies around the city, have been requesting this update for years. Changes to the fairness ordinance help our community win in a significant way. Putting the issue on a ballot is unnecessary and ultimately wastes money.

Our community deserves to be a place where everyone benefits from all people living as their authentic selves.

Annie Luce, Lincoln

