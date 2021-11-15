Letter: Opposition to song unfounded

Why does Gov. Pete Ricketts object to the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” being sung or played at a Husker basketball game? The song may be touted as the Black national anthem, but is it?

The songwriters, brothers J. Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson, although Black Americans, did not intend it so when they wrote it. The song was written to celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. Who can object?

The opening lines, “Lift every voice and sing, Till Earth and Heaven ring, Ring with the harmonies of Liberty ...,” do not say every Black voice but say every voice. Following verses point to pain and struggles and to joy and achievement in the face of adversity. Who can object?

The final two verses are a prayer acknowledging God and asking for His guidance going forward. Listen to the final lines, “... May we forever stand, True to our God, True to our native land.” The words can apply to anyone in any country of the world.

This song could be the world’s anthem. Who can object?

Curtis Peacock, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0