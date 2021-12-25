 Skip to main content
Letter: Opinion page speed dating
Letter: Opinion page speed dating

I've got six opinions. Here we go. Hang on ...

Gov. Pete Ricketts, et al, wants to ban mandatory vaccines in our Nebraska National Guard. The primary duty of our nation’s military, federal or state, is to defend our country against its foreign and domestic foes. That requires a constant state of military readiness. Physical readiness is no exception. In today’s pandemic world all of our military personnel should be vaccinated against COVID and whatever else.

Governor of all Nebraskans, Ricketts' saying anti-racism is racist makes as much sense as saying two plus two equals three, the sun comes up in the west and he walks on water.

More power to Lee Enterprises and all other reputable news services around America and the world in fending off takeover attempts from freedom-of-speech-squelching companies like Alden Global Capital. Alden's goal may be that Faux News is America's only news source.

Years ago, marijuana was known as a “gateway drug,” meaning its use would lead to use of stronger drugs like acid, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, etc. Today's medical marijuana legislation is simply “gateway legislation” seeking to legalize marijuana in Nebraska.

The FBI can’t hunt down and prosecute too many of Trump’s Jan. 6 insurrectionist barbarian American traitors.

A roundabout should fit nicely at 10th and Sun Valley Boulevard.

Dave Bauer, Lincoln

