Letter: Opening a dangerous door

The government that can forbid a woman to have a safe, legal abortion today is a government that can force her to have an abortion against her will tomorrow.
Sue Ellen Wall, Lincoln
The government that can forbid a woman to have a safe, legal abortion today is a government that can force her to have an abortion against her will tomorrow.
Sue Ellen Wall, Lincoln
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I applaud the Lincoln City Council’s vote in support for Title 11 revisions. Title 11 revisions expand legal protections, putting words into action.
After being in the mental health field for 30 years and observing interactions between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, I would have to say th…
After being away from Nebraska for college and then starting my career in another state, I have finally returned home. Unfortunately, my home …
The argument that private rights to how land can be used expire with the death of the owners is irrelevant if the previous owners of the land …
I’m a native Nebraskan, raised in a small town, and I hunted pheasants with my dad. Fishing and hunting were our chief sources of protein.
Lincoln-Lancaster County's mask mandate has expired, but I will predict that mask wearing isn't going away. I think smart phones in the future…
Over the last year, politicians and media personalities have incited division and unrest in local public education over the topics of race and…
The future of Nebraska and the planet will be dictated by climate change. That should be the No. 1 priority for electing officials. Yes, I fee…
Kudos to Kirk Penner for providing a wakeup call to parents about the books that might be in their school libraries. He expressed concern at a…
Feb. 27 marked the 30th anniversary of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which has funded conservation projects in all 93 counties. Nebraskans…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.