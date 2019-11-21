President Trump's inflammatory rhetoric filled with his usual fact-checked lies during his rallies inspires mean and hateful behavior among his supporters which is obvious from their chants like "Lock her up," and he gleefully cheers them on.
History has clearly shown that such demagoguery carried out unchecked by a political leader on routine basis can lead to mass hysteria with disastrous consequences for a whole lot of innocent human beings.
I hope that an overwhelming majority of my fellow citizens will do all they can to avoid such a tragedy happening in our wonderful democratic republic.
Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln