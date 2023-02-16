Politicians focus on hot-button issues. There is a never-ending cycle of money-raising and finger-pointing rather than solving critical issues like food insecurity, unemployment and inadequate housing.

Former President Trump was not focused on solving critical issues but seemed more interested in creating division. President Biden is working to protect us from COVID, gun violence and unemployment. The Biden administration is trying to help stop the war in Ukraine.

Gov. Jim Pillen was a university regent who proposed banning all discussion by faculty and students about systemic rules and laws that discriminate against African American, Native and Asian people for housing and work. As a 73-year-old American professor, I think Pillen’s positions sound insane. A university is a place for debate and discussion.

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts gave Pillen substantial money for Pillen’s campaign, then Pillen appointed Ricketts to the Senate. Now Pillen is backing state Sen. Suzanne Geist for mayor of Lincoln. She is against a woman’s right to choose an abortion. Geist claims to be pro-life, but she is for the death penalty. Geist’s campaign has reportedly received $700,000 from a single donor. This will be a race about money, not about the issues, and we have many complex ones.

We must reduce poverty and keep guns out of the hands of criminals and mentally unstable people. We need improved educational systems. We do not need more prisons. We need counseling and opportunities rather than mandatory sentences. It is up to voters.

