Letter: Only some districts caring

Westside school Superintendent Mike Lucas, in announcing a return of a mask mandate, stated that his district will not be intimidated by “threats, hateful messages, obscene texts, phone calls or ‘promises of physical altercations,’” as he takes actions in the best interests of his students and staff.

With few districts showing this courage, how can parents be confident that their own district is doing what’s right when political influence has shifted down to schools?

This appears to be having an impact in the Crete School District this year, as even voluntary protocols have received little encouragement. I wondered why until I received the following statement within an email this week from the top two district leaders: “... masks, contact tracing and other measures you suggest. They made zero difference in stopping transmission for our schools ...”

So recently, with the highest numbers in a year, and omicron uncertainty, there is a new policy change that will affect the parents' ability to control what happens when their child is exposed at school:

”We will also no longer send close contact/exposure notifications.” (Friday Update. Dec. 21)