Letter: Ongoing acts of treason

The Jan. 6 violent assault on Congress was treason, pure and simple. No hidden target, motive or methods -- just an outright treasonous attack on the United States Capitol in full daylight and before the news cameras, with people waving the flag I served 32 years and in two wars, in the U.S. Army. My dad served more years and more wars than I.

Earlier on Jan. 6, Donald Trump committed his own treason by stirring up his crowd into a frezy. Again, no question about what he wanted: a "'wild" assault with maximum chaotic effect, little or no restraint, to help him steal an election.

The third act in the initial trilogy of treason was GOP senators blocking investigation and an accounting of responsibility. That includes our Sen. Deb Fisher. No nation can survive long if it ignores serious attacks against it.

Any American elected official needs a powerful reason to block accountability for any assault on our nation -- not simply "it will make Trump look bad".

A fourth treasonous act now looms: public acceptance of dismissing the undisguised, overt, violent attack against us, our institutions and freedoms, followed by the treason of unprincipled politicians who want to block even an investigation for accountability. This could be the most grievous problem and fatal to our democracy.