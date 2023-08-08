I have lived in Lincoln for 30 years. I also went to college here for four years. I have never seen an Airport Authority and the employees of the Lincoln Airport work so hard to bring us such a great product to work with.

Never have we had such access to so many direct flights that go to so many great destinations. If you have not viewed the new airport and renovations, you should go look. When it is completely finished, it will be a great addition to our business and recreational travel needs.

It has been well received, and I suspect that LNK will get many new customers who used to drive to Omaha, who will now stop doing that when they find out how convenient it is to fly from and back to their homes.

Thanks to all who are making this possible.

Here’s my riff. A few years ago we upgraded Cornhusker Highway with some beautiful, beautiful Corten steel decorations in the median going to the airport. Some may not like them.

But the median is often overgrown with weeds. This surely does not give a very good impression to the people going to and coming from our airport. Surely our city officials can do a better job of making this a beautiful drive and not an eyesore.

Ron McGinnis, Lincoln