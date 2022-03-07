 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: One analogy that rings true

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine Tensions

In this image from video, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees his nation Thursday in Moscow, Russia. Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

 Russian Presidential Press Service

Most Hitler analogies in the Internet age are vastly overblown (See Godwin's Law), but Putin's manufactured, irredentist pretext for invasion rhymes a little too uncomfortably with "Sudetenland 1938."

Henry Eugene Brass, Lincoln

