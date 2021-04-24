Letter: Olsson ready to listen, lead

I met John Olsson 20 years ago. Over time, I have been able to observe him on his leadership journey. What has struck me are the qualities he has consistently exhibited over the years.

John is a quiet, thoughtful leader who listens carefully to others with the intent to hear all sides of an issue and to learn. He thinks through what he has heard, enabling him to make well thought out decisions. When he speaks, others instinctively listen to him as he is able to analyze and articulate the “whys” of his decisions in ways that help others think and grow. He is respected by his peers. In turn, he shows everyone respect.

He cares deeply about Lincoln and all of its facets. He will take the time to do his homework and put in the hours needed to the job. In addition, John is a skilled, licensed pilot and has an understanding of aviation.

As we move forward in Lincoln, planning and big decisions, including how the city grows as a whole, and how the Lincoln Airport grows with it, need to be carefully thought through. John has the desire to serve, the thoughtfulness, the leadership abilities, the skills as a pilot and the analytical mind needed to do an excellent job. He will serve us well.