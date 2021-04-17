Letter: Olsson just what board needs

With commercial air travel picking up, a much-needed terminal renovation under way, Offutt Air Force Base's temporary relocation of flights to Lincoln and an underutilized industrial park, there may be no more important time in the Lincoln Airport's history than the present.

Now more than ever we need strong leadership on the Lincoln Airport Authority board.

John Olsson, a lifelong resident of Lincoln, an executive in one of Lincoln's major hometown businesses, a pilot and an engineer by training is the kind of person we need to help guide the airport through the important work ahead. John's experience in helping lead the infrastructure design team for the West Haymarket redevelopment will be a valuable resource.

I have had the opportunity to work for and with John the last 17 years and know him to be a quiet, thoughtful, passionate, effective leader. Perhaps John's greatest strength is his ability to listen carefully, analyze options, seek input and forge consensus decisions.

John will bring experience, dedication and leadership to the airport authority, serving our community and region well into the future.

Brad Korell, Ashland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0