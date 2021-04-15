Letter: Olsson, Behmer best for airport

I applaud the four Lincolnites who stepped forward to seek election to the Lincoln Airport Authority Board.

While often overshadowed by national, state or local elections, the LAA is a vital component of Lincoln’s quality of life and economic vitality. A recent study by the state indicated that LNK generates in excess of $1 billion annually in economic impact.

As a member of the LAA Board for over eight years, I am keenly aware of the issues facing our airport and reached out to each candidate to make them more informed candidates and ultimately better board members.

After discussions with each candidate, I believe that John Olsson and Nicki Behmer are the best candidates to help propel LNK forward. Each has a history of active community involvement, a business background and a willingness to work as a team toward common goals.

While I stand ready to work with whoever is elected in my next four years on the LAA board, I was disappointed that one of the two other candidates does not believe that LNK should seek added air service since Omaha is close and satisfies Lincolnites' need for air service.

Lincoln has become an increasingly vibrant city, and if we hope to attract more and better jobs, Lincolnites deserve additional air service at competitive fares.