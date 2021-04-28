 Skip to main content
Letter: Olsson, Behmer best for airport
Letter: Olsson, Behmer best for airport

As one of the outgoing members of the Lincoln Airport Authority Board, I am endorsing John Olsson and Nicki Behmer to fill the two vacant positions on the board.

I first met both of these candidates in separate meetings several months ago at their request. I visited with each for about two hours discussing land and air service development, along with legal and regulatory issues affecting the Airport Authority. We also discussed budgeting, capital improvement funding, as well as general Airport Authority goals and objectives.

I found them each to be very community focused and interested in promoting the future development of facilities and services at the airport. Mr. Olsson’s engineering, business management and community leadership, and Ms. Behmer’s legislative experience and being a licensed realtor, have prepared each to be solid assets on the Airport Authority Board into the future.

Accordingly, I recommend your vote for John Olsson and Nicki Behmer for Airport Authority on May 4.

Robert F. Selig, Lincoln

