Letter: Olsson an advocate for airport, city

As a past member and past chair of the Lincoln Airport Authority, I, along with my wife, Carol, are endorsing John Olsson as a candidate for the Lincoln Airport Authority Board in the upcoming general election.

A Lincoln Airport Authority board member needs to be able to understand both commercial and private aviation needs, business considerations for the Lincoln Industrial Air Park and maintenance and capital improvement needs, all the while exercising fiscal responsibility in the operation of the Lincoln Airport.

We have known John Olsson personally and professionally for a number of years, and he meets all of these criteria. In operating his own professional business he understands the value of fiscal responsibility, while recognizing that Lincoln needs to continue to be on the forefront of the aviation needs of the community.

John Olsson will be an advocate for the Lincoln Airport and for the citizens of Lincoln. He has our highest endorsement to become a member of the Lincoln Airport Authority.

Walt and Carol Zink, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0