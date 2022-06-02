 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oil companies have no crisis

Oil tankers drop off crude oil to be refined into gas at the Marathon Oil Refinery in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 29, 2021. 

 George Frey/Getty Images

To answer Thomas Choutka’s assertion (Letter to the editor, “Biden worsens energy crisis,” May 25), there is no energy crisis. We have plenty of oil. We export oil.

It’s just that the oil companies charge what the global market allows them to charge for their oil, yielding record corporate profits. If you own any oil stocks (Exxon Mobil up 300% in two years, Chevron up 275% in 18 months, Devon up nearly 700% inn just 22 months!), you would not characterize the current situation as anything but ideal.

Yes, it’s hard for Joe Public at the gas pump, but it’s great for the oil business and investors.

Ken Mitchell, Wahoo

