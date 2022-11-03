Letter: Ogden clear pick for assessor

We’re voting to reelect Rob Ogden for Lancaster County Assessor.

It’s really quite simple. His life is property assessment, 47 years in the business, both in private practice, and in the local assessor’s office.

The office has been effectively managed and the process of assessing updated during Rob’s time in the office, and there’ll be further work during his future tenure to continue this updating.

Rob’s a lifelong Lincoln resident. He knows the local environment and is an effective manager of his staff. He’s the clear choice to continue as Lancaster County Assessor.

Roger and Janet Millnitz, Lincoln