A Maserati, a winter home in Arizona, and a Lincoln mayor – what do they all have in common?

They can all be bought if you have enough money! That is what appears to be happening in Lincoln. Is anyone else bothered by one person contributing more than $800,000 to a mayoral candidate in Lincoln? Is this what democracy has come to – the highest bidder? I sure hope not.

I plead to anyone blessed with the right to vote, to stop this madness. Candidate Suzanne Geist says she is “not beholden” to any one contributor. With over 73% of her election funds coming from one donor, and 82% coming from two donors, is that so? Are we, as voters, naïve enough to think this candidate is anything other than an agent of wealth?

Candidate qualifications aside, which I believe are respectable in all the mayoral candidates, I, for one, will not be voting for a mayor seriously indebted to a couple donors. I encourage all voters to place their vote for a mayoral candidate who is representing all the people of Lincoln and not just two people in a city of over 300,000.

Duane L. Thomas, Lincoln