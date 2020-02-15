Letter, 2/16: Officers need anti-bias training
As a Nebraska voter and an ACLU board member, I am advocating support for LB924. This bill, introduced by Sen. Ernie Chambers, addresses racial disparities in our state. It requires all law enforcement officers to receive two hours of anti-bias training each year.

Our state motto is "Equality before the law." That's the reason that, after years of reports from the Crime Commission detailing racial disparities, I'm urging support of this bill. This is a small but important step that will make a positive difference for all Nebraskans.

Nancy Bare, Lincoln

