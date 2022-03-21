Letter: Of course, Russia attacked now

Many right-wing commentators are making the silly comment that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened under President Trump. That may be true.

The main reason is that the Russians did not view it as necessary. Trump was working every day to weaken NATO, and to divide and weaken the U.S. He was shoving leaders of NATO around as if they were children and publicly belittling them. And he often stated that NATO was outdated and completely unnecessary.

It has been Russia’s, and Putin’s, goal to weaken and destroy NATO.

There can be little doubt that the U.S. has been weakened and divided by Trump. I personally grew up in the Cold War and find it hard to believe that Republicans and a national TV network would support our enemies.

Yet we have congressmen talking nice about the Russians, the aggressors, the butchers of women and children. And you have Tucker Carlson of Fox News actively spouting Russian propaganda. And he is regularly rebroadcast on Russian daily TV! And he tells his viewers daily how weak the West and the Biden administration is in reality.

Putin invaded now because they believed Tucker Carlson about how weak Biden and the West are.

Thankfully, Carlson is wrong. We saw in the 1930s and 1940s that if you let a dictator take one country, he will take another. Next, Poland? Czechoslovakia? Until you must stop him in a massive conflagration?

Klaus Yurk, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0