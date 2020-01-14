Letter, 1/15: Obama was true role model

The most admired man in the America for 12 consecutive years is Barack Obama. He's largely responsible for turning the longest recession since the Great Depression into the booming economy that Americans are still enjoying.

He signed the Affordable Care Act, which provided health insurance to more than 20 million uninsured Americans.

He ordered the killing of Osama bin Laden.

He created 800,000 more jobs in his last 32 months than President Trump in his first 32 months.

He saved the auto industry.

He signed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

He dropped the veterans' homeless rate by 50%.

He helped negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran.

He signed the Healthy Hunger-free Kids act.

Obama's vision was to help all Americans, not just the super rich.

Obama listened to his intelligence community.

Obama was happily married. His family stayed in the White House. They didn't waste taxpayer money with frequent trips to Florida.