Letter: O Street medians need attention

Now that spring is here, it is my hope that the city of Lincoln will seriously address the decrepit condition of our medians especially along O Street between 33rd and 48th streets. When two of our grandsons visited us last year, they could not believe the awful shape they were in.

The question is how they came to be like that. Here are perhaps a couple of reasons. Snowplows scrape and damage them. Another could be that at night they blend with the pavement, especially when it is raining, and drivers run into them thus damaging them. Of course that could also be because of the wild driving that occurs on Friday and Saturday nights on O Street.

If the city cannot afford to repair and maintain the medians, it should consider removing them and simply mark the lanes with painted lane striping. Otherwise repair and renew them and then mark them with the bright yellow, reflective paint to make them visible for safety’s sake.

Hans Gilde, Lincoln

Roads and streets logo 2020
