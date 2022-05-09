 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nurses rallying for change

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a rotating cast of traveling nurses has helped keep intensive care units fully staffed. 

Nurses from all over the country will be participating in a National Nurses' March on Thursday. The largest group will be marching to Congress in Washington, D.C., but there will be corresponding events across the country. Nebraska nurses will be gathering at the north plaza of the Nebraska State Capitol at noon as a demonstration of solidarity.

Why are the nurses marching? We are using our collective voice to demand safer conditions for ourselves and our patients. More specifically, we are demanding safe staffing practices and protection from workplace violence. We are also speaking out against any legislative measures that could result in restricted wages for travel nurses.

The last few years have been incredibly challenging for our profession. Broadly speaking, we have worked in unsafe conditions doing a job that was mentally, physically and emotionally exhausting, all the while having to combat misinformation and the politicization of a public health crisis. All of this has accelerated burnout to the point that nurses are leaving the bedside, and some even leaving the profession, at alarming rates.

What can we do to reverse this trend? It will require a massive culture change in healthcare. This will require intention, but first it requires attention. Nursing has been ranked the most trusted profession for the last 20 years in a row. We are calling on legislators, administrators and the general public to trust us when we say that change is necessary.

Valerie Bower, Hastings

