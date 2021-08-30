 Skip to main content
Letter: Nurse recruiting tactic bad move
Letter: Nurse recruiting tactic bad move

The Nebraska Department of Administrative Services’ Talent Acquisition Team has sent a promotional postcard, likely to all Nebraska registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. The postcard announces that the state of Nebraska is hiring nursing professionals for several positions.

The postcard, in full-color and large type, states: “No mandated COVID-19 Vaccination.” In the middle of a deadly pandemic, the state of Nebraska wants nurses to know that if your current nursing job is requiring a COVID-19 vaccination, and you don’t want a COVID-19 vaccination, rather than get a COVID vaccination, you can just come work for the state of Nebraska.

This is the same administration that refused to expand Medicaid, renewed and enhanced the under-bid contract with St. Francis Ministries for children in Omaha foster care and fiddled while AltEn illegally used and stored herbicide- and pesticide-tainted grain, polluting the soil and water of Mead and communities downstream.

Now this. In an unprecedented nursing shortage, the state of Nebraska enters the hiring competition by mailing out a promotion aimed at taking nurses from other facilities where COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Those unvaccinated nurses are urged to come work for the state, collect a $5,000 bonus and be face-to-face with state workers and the vulnerable populations the state serves. Who? People with mental illness, children in detention, incarcerated people, veterans and people with disabilities.

This promotion neither serves nor protects the citizens of the state. 

Carol McShane, Lincoln

