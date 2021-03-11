Letter: Nuclear power is truly green

Mr. Stephens in his letter ("Renewables work fine elsewhere," Feb. 22) praises Germany for being "green." Actually, Germany is a very poor example with regard to the fight against the global warming.

It is decommissioning all its nuclear plants and derives more than 40% of its electricity from burning lignite, the most harmful coal to human health, in spite of its claim about going "green."

In contrast, France derives about 70% of its electricity from nuclear energy and exports electric power to Germany, Spain, Italy, the U.K. and Switzerland. I wish the "green energy" enthusiasts would understand that windmills will not solve the problem. The major force in the fight against global warming should be nuclear energy: efficient, safe and carbon-free way to produce uninterrupted supply of energy.

I anticipate references to Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters. Well, the first was just one of the many failures of the communist system, and the other resulted from the error of building nuclear plant in a seismic zone. Unfortunately, the general public is so much afraid of the word "nuclear" that it is sometimes becomes ridiculous.