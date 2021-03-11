 Skip to main content
Letter: Nuclear power is truly green
In this Nov. 15, 2011 photo, steam rises from cooling towers in the background at Plant Vogtle as work continued on new reactors at the Southern Co.'s Georgia Power plant in Waynesboro, Ga. The nation's first new nuclear power plant in a generation won approval Thursday as federal regulators voted to grant a license for the two new reactors. (AP Photo/The Augusta Chronicle, Chris Thelen)

 Chris Thelen

Mr. Stephens in his letter ("Renewables work fine elsewhere," Feb. 22) praises Germany for being "green." Actually, Germany is a very poor example with regard to the fight against the global warming.

It is decommissioning all its nuclear plants and derives more than 40% of its electricity from burning lignite, the most harmful coal to human health, in spite of its claim about going "green."

In contrast, France derives about 70% of its electricity from nuclear energy and exports electric power to Germany, Spain, Italy, the U.K. and Switzerland. I wish the "green energy" enthusiasts would understand that windmills will not solve the problem. The major force in the fight against global warming should be nuclear energy: efficient, safe and carbon-free way to produce uninterrupted supply of energy.

I anticipate references to Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters. Well, the first was just one of the many failures of the communist system, and the other resulted from the error of building nuclear plant in a seismic zone. Unfortunately, the general public is so much afraid of the word "nuclear" that it is sometimes becomes ridiculous.

For example, this fear pushed medical science to replace the physics term NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) with MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), although these two terms represent the same process.

Ilya Fabrikant, Lincoln

