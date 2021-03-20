Letter: Nuclear power is the future

Rather than push renewables as the energy of the future ("Letter missed the real impact," March 17) we should be advocating for expanded use of clean nuclear energy. Nuclear plants don't explode like a bomb. It's impossible according to the laws of physics. No one dies while mining nuclear fuel.

New recycling and onsite storage techniques have made spent fuel rods less problematic. By using the same design, money and time can be saved in constructing the plants. Spent fuel rods can be recycled and reused now and stored on site.

Wind and solar energy take up an enormous amount of landscape for the meager amount of energy they produce. Solar panels have about a 20-year life cycle, as do wind generators. Once they reach the end of their life cycle they have to be either recycled or buried somewhere.

Wind generators kill millions of birds a year. Many are raptors or migratory; some are endangered. Wind generators also create noise which affects the health of those people forced to live close by. Biden's own Secretary of Energy, John Kerry, lobbied against wind generators being built offshore but within sight of his Martha's Vineyard estate.