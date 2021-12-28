Letter: NU volleyball shined in tough year

It has been a long year full of challenges and uncertainty for everyone. And we have far to go. This season of struggle can be a forgotten blur of what happened, what’s changed and what’s next, like looking out the window of a fast train.
But Nebraskans remember grit. They remember the hard journey and heavy lifting it takes to succeed. In a famous winery near Paris, it is said, “the toughest weather makes the best wine.”
Husker volleyball, you are vintage.
In a time where there are things we might forget, we will always remember you.
Go Big Red.
Steven D. Burbach, Lincoln