Letter: NU volleyball shined in tough year
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, 12.16

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst and Nicklin Hames (1) following a victory against Pittsburgh in a national semifinal of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

 PAUL VERNON, The Associated Press

It has been a long year full of challenges and uncertainty for everyone. And we have far to go. This season of struggle can be a forgotten blur of what happened, what’s changed and what’s next, like looking out the window of a fast train.

But Nebraskans remember grit. They remember the hard journey and heavy lifting it takes to succeed. In a famous winery near Paris, it is said, “the toughest weather makes the best wine.”

Husker volleyball, you are vintage.

In a time where there are things we might forget, we will always remember you.

Go Big Red.

Steven D. Burbach, Lincoln

