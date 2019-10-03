I'm not able to speak on behalf of the entire Buckeye Nation, but I can't say enough about the kind, gracious, warm and generous hospitality extended to my group of friends and me during last weekend’s trip to Lincoln for the Nebraska-Ohio State game.
From the moment we landed in Nebraska -- before, during and after the game -- too many Cornhusker fans to count greeted us with a genuinely warm welcome, thanking us for coming.
One gentleman, a Nebraska alumnus now residing in Florida, came up to our table and, out of the blue, laid a $50 bill in the center of the table on Friday evening and said, “I want you to have a great time while you are here.”
Unbelievable! We were blown away by such a kind-hearted gesture.
Perhaps equally impressive was the passion that your fans have for their team, waiting until the very end of a game, in which y’all trailed by a large margin, to continue cheering on the team. Had the tables been turned, I’m not sure that we would ever experience quite the same thing in the Shoe.
In my 43 years as an Ohio State season ticket holder, having traveled to more than 35 away game venues, I can sincerely say that I’ve never experienced anything quite like the fan experience in Lincoln. Our trip to Norman, Oklahoma, three years ago was perhaps the closest, but y’all set the bar at a new standard height.
I only hope that Buckeye Nation will be equally as welcoming the next time y'all travel to Columbus for a game. My friends and I pledge to do our collective part to return your generous hospitality in kind.
Thank you for such a memorable trip, and best of luck to the Huskers for the remainder of your 2019 season.
Go Big Red, and go Bucks!
Rick Harr, Spring, Texas