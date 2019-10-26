It’s real clear that the University of Nebraska Athletic Department didn’t give the least thought to climate change when they scheduled a Husker game in Ireland.
Flying is the single-worst thing we as consumers can do to enlarge our carbon footprint and contribute to climate disruption. Scheduling a game across the Atlantic will mean thousands of the Husker faithful hopping on jets to go cheer on the team, spiking the carbon emissions we so desperately need to cut.
As an institution of higher education, the university is dedicated to serving our state’s young citizens. But with stunts like going to Ireland to play football, we are instead — through such extravagant consumption — cavalierly stealing their future.
How many climate-change-propelled bomb cyclones and March floods will it take before we face the fact that our carbon-intensive lifestyles are imperiling our homes, farms and businesses — and the futures of our children and grandchildren?
A university administration that was truly paying attention to the science it professes to champion would be leading by example and actively discouraging Nebraskans from doing further harm to the ecosystem we're dependent on.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s bad enough that, as members of the Big Ten, we’re already traveling to the East Coast for games. But nobody’s making us go to Ireland.
In the name of academic and scientific integrity, somebody needs to pull the plug on this misbegotten idea. And fast.
Tim Rinne, Lincoln
State Coordinator, Nebraskans for Peace