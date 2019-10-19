The times have changed. Unfortunately, Nebraska fans have not, which is why they turn up their noses at programs like Minnesota, Iowa and Indiana. Seems that they perceive them to be inferior.
Here's a word of advice to Nebraska fans: Respect your opponents, no matter how you feel about the logo on their helmet.
There is no such thing as college football royalty. Your place among the Big Ten elite is not assured. You’re going to have to claw your way to the top, but you’re never going to climb the ladder if you refuse to accept which rung you’re on.
It appears that the Nebraska fans are living in the past. They even hired a coach who connects them to their past. Time for Nebraska to move forward -- and you will never do it by hanging on your past.
You have free articles remaining.
Look at Minnesota, which is building a new future. We see the Nebraska fans wearing their 1996 Starter jackets, and fans from other schools laugh at them.
This is 2019. Stop bragging about what the program did 20 years ago.
Get with the present. It'll make you look better.
Dave Snyder, Kasson, Minn.