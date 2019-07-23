The Nebraska State Education Association, representing 28,000 educators in our state, has worked to support teachers and advocate for quality education for every child for 152 years.
We created the NSEA Children’s Fund to help children in need. We provide professional development for teachers across the state, and we collaborate with multiple stakeholders to keep our schools safe. We partner with parents to ensure student success.
The NSEA is and always has been pro-child, pro-family and pro-education. A recent letter to the editor ("NEA's support of abortion is wrong," July 19) referenced a “new business item” from the National Education Association Representative Assembly in support of Roe v. Wade abortion rights. The new business item was a statement that passed by a voice vote; however, it was not a unanimous decision.
Neither NSEA nor our members are bound to support or implement this decision and are free to agree or disagree. In fact, NSEA Resolutions state “NSEA has no position on abortion.”
We are focused on supporting education issues that affect public schools and education professionals. NEA’s sole expenditure related to Roe v. Wade privacy rights has been to defend members who were under the threat of losing their job as a result of choosing not to terminate a pregnancy.
Our state association will continue its laser focus on advocating for a great public education for every child.
Jenni Benson, Lincoln
President, Nebraska State Education Association