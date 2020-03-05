Letter, 3/6: NSAA needs to play lead role

It is time for the Nebraska School Activities Association to take a stand against racism in Nebraska. Racial slurs were hurled at student athletes from Lincoln High in Fremont recently, which led to a confrontation. School officials responded, and the NSAA breathed a sigh of relief because the schools had “addressed” the issue. School officials did not address the issue because the issue is racism.

Racial slurs are absolutely abhorrent, but racism is the root and the NSAA should take a zero tolerance approach. The NSAA’s mission statement is prominently displayed on their website, espousing to “make policies which cultivate high ideals of citizenship (and) ... sportsmanship” and “regulate an interscholastic activity program which ... will protect and promote the health and physical welfare of all participants.”

What occurred in Fremont neither protects nor promotes mental health of the athletes to whom the comments were directed. I would argue that the policies that cultivate high ideals of sportsmanship are never applied if racism is tolerated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NSAA should step in, now. It falls to them to regulate this behavior, and their mission statement demands it.