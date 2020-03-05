Letter, 3/6: NSAA needs to play lead role

It is time for the Nebraska School Activities Association to take a stand against racism in Nebraska. Racial slurs were hurled at student athletes from Lincoln High in Fremont recently, which led to a confrontation. School officials responded, and the NSAA breathed a sigh of relief because the schools had “addressed” the issue. School officials did not address the issue because the issue is racism.
Racial slurs are absolutely abhorrent, but racism is the root and the NSAA should take a zero tolerance approach. The NSAA’s mission statement is prominently displayed on their website, espousing to “make policies which cultivate high ideals of citizenship (and) ... sportsmanship” and “regulate an interscholastic activity program which ... will protect and promote the health and physical welfare of all participants.”
What occurred in Fremont neither protects nor promotes mental health of the athletes to whom the comments were directed. I would argue that the policies that cultivate high ideals of sportsmanship are never applied if racism is tolerated.
The NSAA should step in, now. It falls to them to regulate this behavior, and their mission statement demands it.
Unfortunately, racism occurs across the state. Nebraska teams made up predominantly of athletes of color -- Lexington, Schuyler, tribal schools and others -- deal with this over and over. Yet it has not been addressed.
The NSAA should embrace zero tolerance for racism displayed by students or spectators. Nebraska’s student-athletes should never feel unsafe or diminished in any way when they step into a gym or onto a field because the NSAA has not held true to its mission.
Kathie Starkweather, Lincoln