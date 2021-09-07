Letter: NPPD must listen to users

I was interested to read the article regarding the Nebraska Public Power District's 8th Circuit Court of Appeals loss (Aug. 26). NPPD attempted, unsuccessfully, to cancel four wind energy contracts on a technicality.

The contracting entity is a for-profit developer, Global Infrastructure Partners headquartered in New York City. One has to question why NPPD would attempt to cancel the contracts for a seemingly small technicality. Recently, the NPPD board held forums across the state to talk to their customers about a potential "decarbonized" future. Canceling wind contracts appears to be at odds with that goal.

Maybe the real reason NPPD sought to cancel the contracts is because those contracts are not financially beneficial to NPPD or its customers. NPPD is paying two or three times the average market price for the energy produced at contracted wind farms than could otherwise be produced at their publicly owned facilities or purchased from the Southwest Power Pool energy market.