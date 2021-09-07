 Skip to main content
Letter: NPPD must listen to users
Letter: NPPD must listen to users

Wind turbines

A federal judge's order blocking Nebraska Public Power District from canceling agreements to buy power from four Nebraska wind farms was affirmed by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

 Journal Star file photo

I was interested to read the article regarding the Nebraska Public Power District's 8th Circuit Court of Appeals loss (Aug. 26). NPPD attempted, unsuccessfully, to cancel four wind energy contracts on a technicality.

The contracting entity is a for-profit developer, Global Infrastructure Partners headquartered in New York City. One has to question why NPPD would attempt to cancel the contracts for a seemingly small technicality. Recently, the NPPD board held forums across the state to talk to their customers about a potential "decarbonized" future. Canceling wind contracts appears to be at odds with that goal.

Maybe the real reason NPPD sought to cancel the contracts is because those contracts are not financially beneficial to NPPD or its customers. NPPD is paying two or three times the average market price for the energy produced at contracted wind farms than could otherwise be produced at their publicly owned facilities or purchased from the Southwest Power Pool energy market.

Effectively, the NPPD board regrets its decision to enter into these wind contracts because the pricing is so out of line with today’s market conditions, resulting in increased annual costs to the tune of tens of millions of dollars per year. This calculation can be validated by NPPD’s General Firm Power Rate Study.

It’s time the NPPD board listens to its customers, who insist on reliable, affordable energy from Nebraska's public power resources, not wind developers who filter huge wind energy profits to stockholders in New York.

Darin Bloomquist, Columbus

General manager, Nebraska Electric G&T

