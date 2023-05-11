Lincolnites did not succumb to the campaign of cherry-picked stats and fabrications that characterized our fair city as a ghastly, crime-infested asphalt jungle.

The fear-mongering messages were repeated thousands of times on television, on radio, online and in print over the past 10 weeks. With the near-statewide reach of local television, many Nebraskans beyond our city limits must now be leery of passing through Lincoln, much less visiting, lest they be victims of muggings, mayhem or murder.

As an act of concession and contrition, I suggest the second-place finisher in the mayor’s race, along with her deep-pocketed supporters, pony up and give a couple of million dollars to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce for a campaign to restore Lincoln’s image.

Al Koontz, Lincoln